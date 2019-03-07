|
Rose B. Ciccone, nee Melone, age 94, of Morton Grove. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; dear sister of the late Emily (the late Mario) Pepitone, Margaret Malone, Helen (the late Tom) Malone-Corrigan, Jean (the late Michael) Milano, Marlene Garza, Joanne (the late Leon) Lieberman, Viola (the late Joseph) Romanelli, and Anne (the late George, Jr.) Schoeneck; fond sister-in-law of the late John (the late Carmella) Ciccone, Mary (the late Joseph) Pusateri, Lucille (the late Hugo) Di Pasquale, Emil (the late Felicia) Ciccone, and Edward (the late Nancy) Ciccone; loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. Visitation, Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Entombment, Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019