Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Ciccone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose B. Ciccone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose B. Ciccone Obituary
Rose B. Ciccone, nee Melone, age 94, of Morton Grove. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; dear sister of the late Emily (the late Mario) Pepitone, Margaret Malone, Helen (the late Tom) Malone-Corrigan, Jean (the late Michael) Milano, Marlene Garza, Joanne (the late Leon) Lieberman, Viola (the late Joseph) Romanelli, and Anne (the late George, Jr.) Schoeneck; fond sister-in-law of the late John (the late Carmella) Ciccone, Mary (the late Joseph) Pusateri, Lucille (the late Hugo) Di Pasquale, Emil (the late Felicia) Ciccone, and Edward (the late Nancy) Ciccone; loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. Visitation, Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Entombment, Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now