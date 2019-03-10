Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Rose Berger, just turned 100 years old, born December 8 1918, died March 9, 2019; adored daughter of the late Rachael and Louis Brody; beloved wife the late Irving Berger; loving mother of Laurie (Robert) Rosin; grandmother of Ilana, Tamara and Hannah Rosin; favorite aunt to Ellen Brottman, Richard Levy and Steve Brody; dear sister-in-law to Audrey Brody. Rose was preceded in death by her siblings Irving, Harold, David and Shirley. Full of life, Rose made friends where ever she went. Chapel service Monday March 11, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
