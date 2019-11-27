|
|
Rose Santa Caci, nee Bocchieri; age 89 of Glen Ellyn. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Caci; loving mother of Susan (Joe) Kachlic, John (Sandi) Caci, and Celeste Garvey; devoted grandmother of Lisa, Kevin, Becky, DJ, Shalisse, Chris, and Grant; great grandmother of 11; fond sister of the late Roy (Lou) Bocchieri, and the late Lee (Joe) Distefano; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, November 29, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Friday, 10:15 AM from the funeral home to St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, 480 S. Park Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Mass 11 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, Illinois 60631, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019