|
|
DELAVAN, WI – Rose "Grandma Rose" J. Cardinale, age 96, of Delavan formerly of Chicago passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home. She was born in Chicago on January 12, 1924 to Ralph and Mary (Pepe) Ruggiero. Rose was united in marriage to John Cardinale. She was a member at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Chicago for many years.
Rose is survived by her three daughters, Ann Dutch, of Worth, IL, Johanna (Joseph) Russo, of Delavan, WI, and Therese (Peter) Caruso, of Chicago; grandchildren, grandchildren, James Caruso, Joseph (Kim) Russo, Sam (Lauren) Dutch, John (Meghan) Caruso, and Anthony Russo; great grandchildren, Dominick, Elizabeth, Joseph, Jack, Samantha, and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a daughter, Marilyn Cardinale; a son-in-law, Robert Dutch; and grandchildren, James and John Caruso.
Private Family Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020