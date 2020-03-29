|
|
Rose Caroline (Roman) Lembke, aged 89 years, passed away on March 22, 2020, in Willowbrook, IL. She is survived by her children Michael Lembke (Phyllis) and Cynthia Martin (James), her grandchildren, Peter Lembke (Merideth) and Stephen Lembke (Amanda) and Justine, Michael and Sarah Martin and her great-grandchildren Owen, Adam, Landon, Meghan, Molly and Madeline Lembke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Lembke, her parents Peter Roman and Matilda (DeCecco) Roman and her brother Ray Roman (Eleanor Reano). Rose was born in Chicago on July 27, 1930. She grew up in Coal City, Illinois. Rose attended the Englewood Hospital Training School for Nurses and became a registered nurse on May 8, 1952. She was married to Al Lembke on November 27, 1954 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. She raised her children in Oak Forest, Illinois, lived in Junction City, Kansas for 12 years and retired in 1990. She has been living in the Chicago area since she retired, enjoying time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020