Rose Cascio

Rose (nee Zizzo) Cascio, age 94 of the LaGrange Highlands; beloved wife of the late Biaggio Michael Cascio; loving mother of Frank (Lianne) Cascio & Annette (Frank) Senese; proud grandmother of Michelle Senese & Michael Cascio. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.