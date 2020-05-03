Rose Doneske (nee Hanket), 90, passed away April 28, 2020. She was born in Berwyn, IL, a longtime resident of Riverside, IL, and St. Charles, IL. Wife of the late Richard Doneske. Adored mother of Mark Doneske of St. Charles, IL and Donna Shanel of Dublin, OH. Proud Nana of James Shanel (Laura Shanel), Mollye Shanel, Katie Shanel (Rob Lovato). Cherished great-grandmother of Audrey and Vera Shanel. She was an avid bridge player and golfer and a member of The Silver Foxes of St. John Neumann. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.







