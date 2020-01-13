|
Rose Osuchowski, nee Pienta, beloved wife of the late Matthew Osuchowski; loving mother of Denise (Peter) Guido and Linda Stanislaw; devoted grandmother of Michael (Amy) Guido, Andrea (Bryan) Snook, and Jeffrey Stanislaw; great-grandmother of Alexander and Cameron; fond sister of Leonard Pieta; dear sister-in-law of Joseph (Barbara) Osuchowski and Halina Adamczyk. Aunt of Deena (Robert) Sasinka, Gerald Szudy and the late Bradley Pieta. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien to Notre Dame Church, Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. For info, call (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 13, 2020