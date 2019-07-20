Rose Eaton (nee Daydif) went to glory on July 19, 2019. Rose was born on October 10, 1922 and lived her entire life in Waukegan. She married Homer (Buck) Eaton on July 17th, 1948.



As a young woman, Rose was a hostess with the USO, ultimately becoming the president of the local chapter. She spent hundreds of hours at the USO at the Waukegan Armory dancing with servicemen and, when asked, would often write letters to their family and friends. In 1945 Rose was nominated for a prestigious award from the USO and was ultimately one of ten national finalists.



One of her first jobs after graduating high school was in the Personnel Department at Abbott Laboratories. During this time it was common for sailors from Great Lakes Naval Base to work as part-time employees during evening shifts at Abbott. Rose met her husband Buck when she was the evening supervisor for this team. Later she worked at Great Lakes in the chaplain's department, where she supported priests, rabbis and ministers who counseled the young servicemen. She ultimately was transferred to the Chapel by the Lake and retired from that position in 1984.



After retirement Rose, a volunteer at the Waukegan Public Library, where she worked at the Reference Desk assisting patrons at the library and handling telephone requests. She also worked at Carson Pirie Scott in the accessory department which fulfilled her creative interests.



Rose had many talents, but particularly excelled as a seamstress. She made most of her own clothing in her youth out of necessity but continued as an adult for the pure enjoyment of it. She often made matching outfits for her two daughters while they attended grade school. She loved to cook and continued collecting recipes until she moved to assisted living in 2014. Rose was a member of Grace Missionary Church in Zion.



She is survived by her daughters, Janis Eaton of Lake Villa, IL and Debra Eaton of Sun Lakes, AZ; nephews Michael (Cathy) Daydif, Bruce (Susan) Daydif and nieces Karen Shuler and Sue Harvey.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Homer (Buck) as well as her parents Chris and Zaka Daydif; brothers Michael Daydif Sr. and Karl Daydif.



Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Doug Carlson and held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL. Friends may greet the family on July 23rd beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. For further information, please contact Marsh Funeral Home at (847) 336-0127.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Missionary Church, 1415 27th Street, Zion, IL. 60099. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 20 to July 22, 2019