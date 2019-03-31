|
|
Rose Ellen Daker, 90, of Chicago, passed away March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Daker; loving mother of Richard (Marsha), Mary Rose, Stephen (Maryann), Thomas (Lori), Therese (Don Schmidt), Diane (Dan Campbell), Paul (Trish) and Greg Daker; cherished grandmother of Angela, Stefanie, Joseph, Jackie, Katy, Chris, Brian, Lindsey, James, Brendan, Ryan, Amber, Andy, Nicole, Michelle, Richard and Timothy; treasured great grandmother of Camden. Visitation Tues. Apr. 2, 2019 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral Mass Wed. Apr. 3, 2019 10:30 am at Holy Name Cathedral 730 N. Wabash Ave. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Evergreen Park, IL Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773)472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019