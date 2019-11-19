|
|
Rose Farina nee: Torina; Beloved wife of the late Louis; Dearest mother of Philip(Kathy), James (Geraldine), Mark (Diane) and the late Richard (Patty); Dear grandmother of Lauren (Martin) Prieto, Nicholas (Jennifer) Farina, Lisa Marie Farina, Michael Farina, Olivia (Ashley), Louis Farina and the late Casey; Great grandmother of James Farina, Eva Rose Prieto, Jason Farina and Gabriel Farina; Fond sister of the late Florence (the late David) Domino, the late Angela Torina, the late Vito (Gloria) and the late Maria Torina. Funeral Friday, November 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago, 60707, Ralph Massey Funeral Director to St. Giles Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2109 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019