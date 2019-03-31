Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Bergles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Frances Bergles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Frances Bergles Obituary
Rose Frances Bergles, age 98, of North Riverside. Dear sister of William "Bill" Bergles; aunt of many nieces and nephews; special friend of Joanne Pikush. Rose was a long time employee of Western Electric. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10 A.M. to time of Service 12 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Entombment Private Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to . Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now