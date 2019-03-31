|
Rose Frances Bergles, age 98, of North Riverside. Dear sister of William "Bill" Bergles; aunt of many nieces and nephews; special friend of Joanne Pikush. Rose was a long time employee of Western Electric. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10 A.M. to time of Service 12 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Entombment Private Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to . Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019