Rose Garippo (nee Anisi), 85, of Melrose Park, IL passed away March 1st after a long illness. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband William in 1970. Rose was the extraordinary and beloved mother of Anthony (Coleen), Joseph, Sabina (Mark) Matza, Lisa (Robert) Fitzsimmons. Loving sister to the late Christ (Irene) Anisi, the late Angie (David) Purkey, Boris (MaryAnn) Anisi, Annie (Vincent) DePinto, and Mary Anisi; grandmother to Angelo (Amy) Christophell, Francesca, William F., William G., Joseph, Annie, Brenna, Sofia, and Michael; great grandmother to Ayvn and Aislynn. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and dear friend to many; and well loved by her caretakers. Funeral Thursday beginning with visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Chapel Service at 10:00 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, 60707. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation will be greatly appreciated. For information call (773) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020