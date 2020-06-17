Rose Gilbert nee Zunamon, 97. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Gilbert. Loving mother of Larry (Laura), Marty (Kathryn) and Bruce (Lori) Gilbert. Proud grandmother of Aaron (Julia) Byrd, Rebecca (Justin Berry) Gilbert, Hannah (Jason) Thalheimer, Carolyn Gilbert, Allison Gilbert, Jenny Gilbert, Jessica Gilbert and Evan Gilbert. Adoring great grandmother of Mora Berry, Aviv Byrd, and Jacob Thalheimer. Devoted sister of the late Esther (the late Jack) Chizewer, the late Margaret Zunamon, the late Marion Zunamon, the late Simon (the late Diane) Zunamon and the late Jacob Zunamon. Caring sister-in-law to Arlene (the late Morris) Grossman and the late Marshall Gilbert. Adored aunt of many. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy the chapel service and shiva will be private. Memorials in her memory to the Sedgebrook Scholarship Fund, 810 Audubon Way, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.