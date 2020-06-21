Rose Hemleben, age 91, died peacefully on 5/10/2020. Loving sister of Josephine (the late Howard) Penn, Harriet (Herbie) Paris, Harry (Marlene) Hemleben, Louise (Tommy) Muller, the late Bertha (the late Aaron) Caplan, and the late Jeanie Schaffer; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Private graveside service was held. Memorials can be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements were by Chicago Jewish Funerals, Skokie Chapel, 847-229-8822. www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.