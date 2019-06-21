|
Rose J. Borowski age 90; beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of Carol and David; dear sister of 8 deceased brothers and sisters along with their spouses; also fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles. Funeral Monday 9:00 AM to Our Lady of Victory Church for mass at 10:00 Am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019