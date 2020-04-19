|
Rose J. Graham, nee Dalicandro, age 99 years young, beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mother of Thomas (Bonnie) and Roger (Joann), cherished grandmother of Brian Graham, Suzanne (Dominic) Boccuzzi, Matthew Graham, Kevin (Julie) Graham, Kelly (Jeffrey) Thompson, Colleen (Steve) Adent and great grandmother of Gianna and Grace Boccuzzi, Jackson and Ryan Graham, Preston Thompson and Liam and Rory Adent, dear sister of the late Albert Dalicandro, Josephine Colombini, Millie Ciangi, Louie, Robert and Anthony Dalicandro. Funeral Services and Interment private at this time. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020