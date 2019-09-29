Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Rose Stevens
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Franciscan Village (St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 2nd floor)
1270 Franciscan Dr.
Lemont, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Franciscan Village (St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 2nd floor)
1270 Franciscan Dr.
Lemont, IL
Rose J. Stevens Obituary
Rose J. Stevens, nee Jemilo, age 100, passed away September 26, 2019. Devoted wife of the late James; loving mother of Kay (the late Martin) Winters, Mary (Peter) Kennedy, and Michael Sr. (Gloria) ; adored grandmother of Mark (Suzi), Daniel, Greg, and Gerry (Ana) Winters, Kara (Michael) O'Connell, Peter (Angie) and James (Sarah) Kennedy, Sarah (Joseph) Gust, Sandra Stevens, Stacey (Daniel) Skrocki, and Michael Stevens, Jr.; cherished great-grandmother of 20. Rose was preceded in death by her 6 siblings, and she lived a long, good life.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 03, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Franciscan Village (St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 2nd floor), 1270 Franciscan Dr. , Lemont, IL 60439. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in her name to the Gift of Care at Franciscan Village, or contact 630-243-3401 for details. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
