|
|
Rose K. Russotto nee Collura, age 90. Devoted wife of the late Sam J.; beloved mother of Ralph (Janet) and Vincent, Sr. (Deborah); loving daughter of the late Vincent and the late Patricia Collura; loving grandmother of Cheryl (Michael) Matkowich, Sam (Julie) Russotto, Gina (Dan) Tilelli and Vincent, Jr. (Jessica) Russotto; great grandmother of Alyssa Matkowich, Tyler and Kelsie Russotto, Jeremiah and Avigail Tilelli; dear sister of the late Nicholas Collura, the late Fannie Saia, the late Sam Collura and the late Josephine Federico; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church in Chicago for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019