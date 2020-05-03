Rose Koff-Klein
Rose Koff-Klein (nee Pekofsky) age 91, beloved wife of the late Saul Klein; loving parent (with Leonard) of the late Felicia Kingsley, Eileen (Dan) Racinowski, David Koff and Jonathan (Tricia ) Koff; cherished grandmother of Alana, the late Dana, Jeremy (Rina), Sara (Randy), Laura, Kayla, Gayle (Todd), Harrison and Jason; much loved great-grandmother, aunt and great aunt to many; preceded in death by her brothers Milton (Sylvia) Pekay and Morris Pekofsky. Rose was a treasured friend to many. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and has been an inspiration to us all. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Chicago or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For information and condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Shiva
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
