Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Leon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Leon Obituary
Rose Leon, née Bolotin, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Rose was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Jules Leon. Rose is survived by two daughters, Helene (Dan) McNeive and Bonnie Brody, four grandchildren, Jeremy (Michelle) McNeive, Brad (Heather) McNeive, Scott and Dayle Brody, and four great grandchildren, Quin, Kalen, Tyler, and Addison McNeive. Nothing meant more to Rose than her family. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now