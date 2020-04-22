|
Rose Leon, née Bolotin, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Rose was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Jules Leon. Rose is survived by two daughters, Helene (Dan) McNeive and Bonnie Brody, four grandchildren, Jeremy (Michelle) McNeive, Brad (Heather) McNeive, Scott and Dayle Brody, and four great grandchildren, Quin, Kalen, Tyler, and Addison McNeive. Nothing meant more to Rose than her family. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020