Rose Levenson, nee Fisher, 105. Beloved daughter of the late Manya and Morris; adored wife of the late David Levenson; loving sister of the late Ida (the late Clement) Malki; devoted mother of the late Norman (Cece) Levenson and Bailie (David) Rosenthal; Proud grandmother of Lisa (Eric) Friedman, Ruth (Chris) Peterson and Mark (Anna) Rosenthal; Doting great-grandmother of Nolan, Ryan, Alex, Abby, Adam and Ian. Treasured Aunt and cherished friend to many. Rose exuded positivity and will forever be remembered for her gracious, warm and generous spirit. She brought people together everywhere she went. She was passionate about singing and piano and an active member of Hadassah. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org. Service Friday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020