Rose Lynn (nee Chaplick) Wicklander, age 67, of Western Springs passed away May 08, 2019; beloved wife of James W. Wicklander, loving mother of Emily (Brian Kosisky) Whitaker & Lauren (Graham) Catlin; wonderful step-mother of William (Kathryn) Wicklander, Joseph (Kelly) Wicklander, Kathryn (Jason) Zurawski; cherished Grandma to Mackenzie Whitaker, Ashley and Elise Wicklander, Gwendolyn and Owen Catlin and Abigail Zurawski; dear Aunt to Michael and Brian Rehmer and preceded in death by her treasured sister and absolute best friend Terese Rehmer.Rose Lynn grew up in Maywood, IL, attending Nazareth Academy, later University of Illinois and eventually University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for her MBA. Family was extremely important to Rose Lynn and she always found a way to get everyone together. Her kids, grandkids and her dog Stella were her everything and she was happiest when everyone was smiling and having fun. Her love of adventure and zest for life took precedence. Whether it was new restaurants, a pottery shop off a nearby dirt road or even a family trip to the beach or to Italy, Rose Lynn was always willing to experience all that life had to offer. Rose Lynn always went out of her way to make everyone feel special and important. Everyone was always welcome in her home and was met with absolute grace, love, and laughter. She never met someone she didn't like and gained a lot of friends along the way. Everyone that met her came away smiling. Besides being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, Rose Lynn also spent her entire career in the marketing business; most recently as owner and President of a lettershop located in Chicago. Her love of life and relaxing approach to all of life's challenges will be sorely missed but remembered forever. Interment will be held privately. Her Celebration of Life information to follow.