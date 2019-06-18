Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Rose Coppola
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Coppola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Coppola


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose M. Coppola Obituary
Coppola , Rose M. Rose M. Coppola, nee Cuomo, of Westchester, age 87. Beloved wife of Vincent; loving mother of Annamarie Coppola Clisby, Rosemarie (Thomas) Conroy and Nick (Monica); proud grandmother of Carrie (Paul) Zaccaria, Joseph Valesh and Alyssa Nixon; great-grandmother of Jennaca and Alec Zaccaria; cherished daughter of the late Domenico and Anna (Mugnolo) Cuomo; dear sister of Salvatore (Nancy), Anthony (late Mary), late Vincent (late Josephine), late Mario (Rosanna), late Andrew (late Anna) and the late Julio (Gina). Longtime parishioner of Divine Providence Church. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now