Coppola , Rose M. Rose M. Coppola, nee Cuomo, of Westchester, age 87. Beloved wife of Vincent; loving mother of Annamarie Coppola Clisby, Rosemarie (Thomas) Conroy and Nick (Monica); proud grandmother of Carrie (Paul) Zaccaria, Joseph Valesh and Alyssa Nixon; great-grandmother of Jennaca and Alec Zaccaria; cherished daughter of the late Domenico and Anna (Mugnolo) Cuomo; dear sister of Salvatore (Nancy), Anthony (late Mary), late Vincent (late Josephine), late Mario (Rosanna), late Andrew (late Anna) and the late Julio (Gina). Longtime parishioner of Divine Providence Church. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019