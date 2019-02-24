|
Visitation for Rose M. Garstka (nee Enright), 92, of Des Plaines, formerly of Chicago for 39 years, held Mon., Feb. 25 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral service held Tues., Feb. 26 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home processing to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles.Born March 24, 1926 in Chicago, she passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2019 in Des Plaines. Rose was the adoring wife of 49 years to the late Andy; loving mother of Tony (Alma) Fein, Donna (the late Ron) Walldren, John (Pam) and the late Jimmy; fond grandmother of April (Jimmy) Workman, Allister and Corky Fein, Cheri (David) Rottstin and Shawn and John (Donna), Jimmy and Gina Saenz; proud great grandmother of Amani, Gianna, Savannah, McKenna and Alexia Fein; last surviving sister of Winnie, Bill, Maury, Denny, Marty, Kathryn and Mary Anne; fond aunt and great aunt; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Memorials appreciated to a .For information 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019