Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Rose M. Hopkins Obituary
Rose M. Hopkins, nee Brongel, of La Grange Park, formerly of McKinley Park, Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Hopkins; loving mother of Leonard (Debra) Hopkins and Steven (Virginia) Hopkins; dear grandmother of Lauren, Allison, Gerald, Mary and the late Jason; sister of the late George Brongel; godmother of Larry Brongel, Michael Vainer, Tony Shilka and Maxine Anderson. Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10 A.M. to time of Service 11:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jason Hopkins name are appreciated to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
