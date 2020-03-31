|
Rose M. Sagona, nee Gariti, 96, of Wheeling, IL, formerly of Northbrook and Inverness, passed away on March 27, 2020. Rose was born on August 22, 1923 in Chicago. She graduated from St. Sebastian High School in Chicago in 1941. She married Frank M. Sagona in 1947. Rose and Frank lived in Chicago until moving to Park Ridge, IL in 1956 and then to Northbrook in 1972. They had three children, Frank, Marian, and Nancy. Rose was an artist, and she enjoyed painting, sculpting and working in stained glass. She was an avid gourmet cook. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Brook Catholic Church in Northbrook for many years. She became a grandmother at age 70 and especially enjoyed taking care of her two treasured grandchildren as they were growing up. Rose's later years took her to Inverness and then to Addolorata Villa in Wheeling where she enjoyed new friendships. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Sagona; her son, Frank T. Sagona; her parents, Thomas and Mary (Tantillo) Gariti; and her brothers, Anthony and Victor Gariti. Cherished mother of Marian N. Sagona and Nancy Sagona (Steven) Resis; beloved grandmother of Stephanie Resis and Joseph Resis; dear cousin and aunt of many. Private interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. A public celebration of Rose's life will take place at a future date. Donations in Rose's memory may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. . Funeral Information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
