Rose M. Strybel Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Leroy. Loving mother of Kenneth (Carmela) Strybel. Proud grandmother of Francheska. Preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters. Fond aunt of many. Rose was a proud volunteer at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital for 27 years. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park.Lying in state Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Beatrice Church, Schiller Park. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.For info please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
