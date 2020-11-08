1/
Rose M. Tamborello
Rose M. nee Trinca Tamborello, age 97, of Lisle, October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. Tamborello. Devoted mother of Gregory (Marilyn), the late Rosalind (Michael) Turner and Jeanine (Randy) LaBelle. Loved grandmother of Trisha (Scott) Brewer, Nicholas (Megan) Turner and Ashley (Steve) Kampf, Andrew (Sara), Spencer (Jessie) and Cara LaBelle and the late Jim Tamborello. Loved Gigi of Jaxson and Caleb Kampf and Skylar Brewer. Fond sister of the late Genevieve (late Joseph) Skittone, the late Susan (the late Norman) Santomauro, the late John Trinca, Antoinette (late Thomas) Tedeschi. Many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private due to COVID restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer, American Lung Association or the American Heart Assoc. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
