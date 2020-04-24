Home

Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
Rose Williams
Rose Mangiarulo Williams


1948 - 2020
Rose Mangiarulo Williams Obituary
Rose Mangiarulo Williams age 71. Beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe and the late Maria Mangiarulo. Loving mother of Shirene Ali Akbar. Dear sister of Mary (Enrico) Matarazzo, late Edward (Rosa), late Robert (late Laureida). Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels. Please visit our website and click on View/Sign Guestbook. Sign your name and any thoughts you would like to share.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020
