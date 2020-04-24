|
Rose Mangiarulo Williams age 71. Beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe and the late Maria Mangiarulo. Loving mother of Shirene Ali Akbar. Dear sister of Mary (Enrico) Matarazzo, late Edward (Rosa), late Robert (late Laureida). Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020