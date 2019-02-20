|
Rose Marie Giancola, of Edgebrook, passed away on February 16th, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Caroline and Anthony Giancola. Adored sister of Mary Lou Giancola, the late Flemme Mae (Anthony) Zagone and Ronald (Joannie) Giancola. Loving aunt of Mark (Gayle) Giancola, Anthony (Valerie) Zagone and Paul (Yesenia) Giancola. Cousin to Beverly (Ronald) Falbe. Great aunt to four. Visitation Friday 9am until time of funeral services at 10:30am at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Rose Marie's memorial www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019