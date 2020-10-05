1/
Rose Marie Gloger
Rose Marie Gloger, nee McHugh, 75, long-time resident of Wheeling, Illinois, daughter of Samuel and Irene McHugh, passed away peacefully in Hospice on September 12, 2020, after a short illness. She is survived by Thomas, her husband of 44 years, two daughters, Megan and Debra, and her sister, Nancy (David) Lucchi of Chattanooga. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Chicago, Rose worked for Teletype Corporation in Skokie, where she met Thomas. Rose left Teletype while expecting their first child, and as her daughters grew she became known to the neighborhood children as the mother who was always home. When her children reached high school age, Rose went to work retail at Hancock Fabrics. Rose was a devoted wife, loving mom, and enthusiastic gardener. She was an avid reader, and helped with the library at The Bridge Community Church. Interment of her cremains will take place on October 7 at 2:00 PM, at Ridgewood cemetery in Des Plaines. A memorial service is being planned for October 27th at The Bridge Community Church's Randhurst campus, 302 E. Euclid, Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Call Thomas (847) 636-2067 for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html)


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Interment
02:00 PM
Ridgewood cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Memorial service
The Bridge Community Church's Randhurst campus
Send Flowers
