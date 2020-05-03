Rose Marie Mischke
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Mischke nee Bradtke of Park Ridge, IL passed away on May 2nd at age 83. Preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend Robert T. Mischke, Sr. Devoted mother of Robert T. Jr. (Sheila) , Carol (Jim) Bowler, Christy Rehberger and Mark (Loryn). Cherished grandmother of Brian, Jennifer (John) Andreoni, Siobhan, Bridget (Michael) Drzik, Eric (Giulia), Amanda (Aaron Assmann), Samantha, Evan (Lisa Nahhas) Bowler and Olivia, Alyse Rehberger. Proud great grandmother to Tyler and Arthur Mischke, Gavin Andreoni, and Addison Drzik. Dear sister to Arlene Tadda. Funeral services will be held privately, and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or at pancan.org/donate



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved