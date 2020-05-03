Rose Marie Mischke nee Bradtke of Park Ridge, IL passed away on May 2nd at age 83. Preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend Robert T. Mischke, Sr. Devoted mother of Robert T. Jr. (Sheila) , Carol (Jim) Bowler, Christy Rehberger and Mark (Loryn). Cherished grandmother of Brian, Jennifer (John) Andreoni, Siobhan, Bridget (Michael) Drzik, Eric (Giulia), Amanda (Aaron Assmann), Samantha, Evan (Lisa Nahhas) Bowler and Olivia, Alyse Rehberger. Proud great grandmother to Tyler and Arthur Mischke, Gavin Andreoni, and Addison Drzik. Dear sister to Arlene Tadda. Funeral services will be held privately, and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or at pancan.org/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.