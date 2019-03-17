|
Rose Marie Quilty (nee Zellhofer), first wife of the late Harry F. Quilty; loving mother of Barbara Ann Quilty and Mary Ann Quilty (Tony) Magnifico, loving grandmother of Anthony Magnifico (Liz McNulty), Patrick (Molly) Magnifico, and Matthew Magnifico; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews, devoted sister of Gregor (late Paula), Zellhofer beloved daughter of the late Gregor and Marie Zellhofer. Visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Funeral Service 11 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. 901 Martha St., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019