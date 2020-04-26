|
Rose Marie Therese (nee Pusateri) Peters, aged 90, beloved wife of the late Robert John Peters, loving mother of Mary Jo (Charles Madick) Peters, Janet (Robert) Kremer, James Robert (Elizabeth Woods) Peters, John Joseph (Mary) Peters; proud grandmother of Kathryn (Steven Walsh) Peters, Sarah, Megan, Elizabeth, Jacob, Kristin Kremer, Dana Kremer and David. Honored great grandmother of James Patrick and Liam Patrick Walsh. Sister of the late Joseph F. Pusateri, Jr., daughter of the late Joseph F. Pusateri, Sr. and the late Natalina Mary (nee Vergamini) Pusateri. Rose Marie (Rosemarie) graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Elmhurst, IL in 1947 and began her career at Music Corporation of America in Chicago. After a short time, she took a job in the Personnel Department at Standard Screw Company in Bellwood. There she met Bob, her loving husband of 62 years. She began a second career in the 1970's as a retail sales associate for high-end cosmetics and skincare, consistently achieving top-seller status at all the major department stores in the Oakbrook Center mall until her retirement in 1994. Rosemarie loved to sew couture designs, decorate, cook gourmet Italian food, garden, and knit. She strongly believed la famiglia e tutto and was featured in the Chicago Tribune for her extensive genealogy research on the Vergamini and Pusateri families. Private services and interment at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Rosemarie's honor to Feeding America (feedingamerica.org/site/donation2). A funeral mass will be scheduled for a later date, please check the funeral home website for service updates. Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - The Ahlgrim Chapel www.Ahlgrim.com or (630) 834-3515.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020