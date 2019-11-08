|
|
Rose Marie (Chiappe) Zarecki, age 95, beloved wife of the late Chester James Zarecki. Loving mother of Michael Chiappe, Saundra Franklin, Tia Chiappe, Annette Chiappe and Don Zarecki; grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 4; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She touched the lives of many with her sweet spirit, beautiful soul and genuine heart. Rose will best be remembered for her beautiful smile and her amazing life force. Proud of her Italian heritage, and gifted with grace, she was well loved and loved well. All who knew her were touched by her beauty both inside and out. She taught us all to love fiercely and what it meant to be a family that supports each other. Instilled in us every day how grateful she was for her loving family and thanked God daily for this gift. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing; now she gets to sing with the angels, how very lucky are they!
A service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 11:15am at St. Julie's, 7399 W 159th St. Tinley Park. IL 60477, 708-429-5768; a celebration to follow. More information at draeger-langendorf.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019