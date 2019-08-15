Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Glendale Hts., IL
Rose Martini Obituary
Rose Martini nee: Carpino; Beloved wife of the late Rocco; Devoted mother of Peter, Madeline Ross, Michael (Patty) and Angela (the late Michael )Ross; Dear sister of Gerald (Pat) Carpino and Gerri "Bebe" (the late Richard) Beeman; Loving Nana of Philly (Jessica), Sammie (Packy) Costello, Gina, Andi, Alex and Scarlett. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd. to St. Matthew Church, Glendale Hts. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private (Holy Sepulchre Cemetery). Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
