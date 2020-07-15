1/1
Rose Mary Dondanville
1928 - 2020
Rose Mary Dondanville (nee Lacey), 91, died peacefully on July 12, 2020, at her home in Deerfield Illinois. Beloved wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother and great grandmother. Rose Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years Laurence; daughters Margaret (Keith Cooley), Jeanne Kodner, Catherine (Dave Karam) and son Larry Jr (Cathy); grandchildren Luke, Colleen, Sean, Lindsey and Kevin; great granddaughters Roya and Isabelle; dozens of nieces and nephews; and her sister Evelyn Felix. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Lacey and Margaret Lacey (nee McQueeney), and sisters, Patricia Friday, Dorothy Mehler and brother John Lacey. Rose Mary was born in Cambria County, Pennsylvania on November 13, 1928, was raised in Ebensburg, PA and a graduate of Ebensburg Cambria High School. Then furthered her education at Mount Aloysius College and moved to Washington, D.C. for work, where she met her future husband Larry, married, moved to Chicago. In 1958, moved to Deerfield family property, built her home, became a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and not surprisingly quickly became a beloved member of the community. Her greatest love was spending time with family and friends, who affectionately called her Romey. When family and friends came through her door, they knew that tile rummy, kings in the corner, pinochle or bridge would be a requirement and that their chances of winning would be slim to none. Special thanks to her Home Care Team for their love, compassion and support. An amazing person, her infectious laugh and beautiful heart will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all fortunate to know her. Please join us for a virtual service via Zoom on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 am, please go to Rose Mary's obituary page at www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com to click on the link.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606. For more information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
