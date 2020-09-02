1/1
Rose Mary Girard
Rose M. Girard age 91; beloved wife of Fred (predeceased); loving mother of Linda Hoch, Jackie (Steve) Cunningham, Tim (Nancy), Greg (Pam), Andy (Monica), Vic (Kim) and Michelle (David) Hammond; cherished grandmother of 19 and great grandmother of 28; also loving aunt and friend of many.

Visitation Friday September 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. A private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 5 at St. Timothy Church. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, in Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
St. Timothy Church
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
