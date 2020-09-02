Rose M. Girard age 91; beloved wife of Fred (predeceased); loving mother of Linda Hoch, Jackie (Steve) Cunningham, Tim (Nancy), Greg (Pam), Andy (Monica), Vic (Kim) and Michelle (David) Hammond; cherished grandmother of 19 and great grandmother of 28; also loving aunt and friend of many.
Visitation Friday September 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. A private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 5 at St. Timothy Church. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, in Niles.