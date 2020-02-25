|
Rose M. Perrone, nee Amoroso, age 91, passed away on February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Rose was the beloved wife of Joseph for 66 wonderful years; loving mother of Pauline Perrone and Rosanna (the late William) Babicz; dearest daughter of the late Pauline and Frank Amoroso; cherished grandmother of William (Christine), Christopher and Matthew Babicz, and Rose loved her grandpups Pepper, Sahara, Cody and Nikko very much. She was also a dear sister of the late Mary (the late Anthony) Gomez, the late Josephine (the late Peter) Perrone and a fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to: , would be appreciated. For more Information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020