Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Rose Mary Perrone

Rose Mary Perrone Obituary
Rose M. Perrone, nee Amoroso, age 91, passed away on February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Rose was the beloved wife of Joseph for 66 wonderful years; loving mother of Pauline Perrone and Rosanna (the late William) Babicz; dearest daughter of the late Pauline and Frank Amoroso; cherished grandmother of William (Christine), Christopher and Matthew Babicz, and Rose loved her grandpups Pepper, Sahara, Cody and Nikko very much. She was also a dear sister of the late Mary (the late Anthony) Gomez, the late Josephine (the late Peter) Perrone and a fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to: , would be appreciated. For more Information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020
