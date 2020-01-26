Home

Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
Rose Pietrusiak
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mark Church
1048 N. Campbell Ave.
Chicago, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Church
1048 N. Campbell Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Church
1048 N. Campbell Ave.
Chicago, IL
Rose Mary Pietrusiak


1918 - 2020
Rose Mary "Rosie" Pietrusiak, nee Chmielewski went home on January 11, 2020 at the age of 101, most loving wife of the late Walter V. "Wally"; loving mother of Jerome (Barbara), Robert (the late Cathy) and Richard (Theresa Rose); proud grandmother of five and great-grandmother of three; dearest sister of Casimir "Casey" (Rose) Chmielewski and preceded in death by 12 other siblings; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church, 1048 N. Campbell Ave., Chicago. Visitation at St. Mark's on Friday, Feb. 7th, 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8th at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home, 312-666-2673.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
