Rose Mary "Rosie" Pietrusiak, nee Chmielewski went home on January 11, 2020 at the age of 101, most loving wife of the late Walter V. "Wally"; loving mother of Jerome (Barbara), Robert (the late Cathy) and Richard (Theresa Rose); proud grandmother of five and great-grandmother of three; dearest sister of Casimir "Casey" (Rose) Chmielewski and preceded in death by 12 other siblings; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church, 1048 N. Campbell Ave., Chicago. Visitation at St. Mark's on Friday, Feb. 7th, 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8th at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home, 312-666-2673.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020