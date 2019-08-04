|
|
Rose Mary Rosignal, 89 years. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Walter. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Micelli. Cherished sister of Edward (Verda) Micelli, Donald (Terrie) Micelli, Carol (Tom) Martinez, Chris (Tom) Corcoran and the late Charles Micelli, Josephine (Sam) Calvano, Frank (Joyce) Micelli, Virginia (Dick) Daniels, Joseph Micelli, and Kitty (Michael) Carollo. Loving aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 West 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for a 10 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019