Rose Miller

Rose Miller Obituary
Rose Miller, nee Herskovitz, 2 months shy of 95. Beloved Wife of the late Nathan "Nat" for 70 years plus. Cherished Mother of Debbi Miller-Rosenstein and the late Barbara Ellen Cohen. Adored Grandmother of Daniel Rosenstein, Nosson Cohen, Menachem "Nachi" (Malkie) Cohen and Chanie (Hadar) Crown. Treasured Great Grandmother of Binyomin, Shlomo and Miriam Crown. Devoted Sister of Fran (Paul) Schonblum, Jean (the late Morrie) Gold, Irving "Sonny" (the late Pauline) Herskovitz , the late Ann (the late Harry) Katz, the late Mildred (the late Jerry) Rothman and the late Gilbert Herskovitz. Dear Aunt of her nieces and nephews and remembered by her special cousins and friends. Services Monday, 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove, IL. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory would be appreciated to Hadassah North Shore Chapter (Youth Aliyah), 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, or JUF, Ben Gurion Way, 30 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
