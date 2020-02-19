|
Rose Montesano, age 100, passed away peacefully at home February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nick for 49 years; loving mother of Kathie (the late Dave) Newsted, the late Nick (Kathy), John (the late Brenda), the late Bill, Joan (Bill) Nee and Mary Rose (Ron) Zapart; devoted grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 19; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear friend to many. Visitation Thursday, February 20th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Family and friends will meet directly at church for the Funeral Mass, Friday, January 21st, 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo, 145 Grand Ave, Bensenville. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to would be appreciated, mercyhome.org. For funeral info please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020