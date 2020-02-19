Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
145 Grand Ave
Bensenville, IL
View Map

Rose Montesano

Rose Montesano
Rose Montesano, age 100, passed away peacefully at home February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nick for 49 years; loving mother of Kathie (the late Dave) Newsted, the late Nick (Kathy), John (the late Brenda), the late Bill, Joan (Bill) Nee and Mary Rose (Ron) Zapart; devoted grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 19; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear friend to many. Visitation Thursday, February 20th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Family and friends will meet directly at church for the Funeral Mass, Friday, January 21st, 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo, 145 Grand Ave, Bensenville. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to would be appreciated, mercyhome.org. For funeral info please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
