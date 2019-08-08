Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:45 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
2745 W., 44th St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Rose Negrelli Obituary
Rose Negrelli, age 99, at rest August 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary Anne Negrelli; loving sister of the late Ann Milano, Mary Skotnik, Josephine Morgan, Angela Jensen, Nick and Joseph Negrelli; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, August 10 at 9:45 A.M. from Ridge Funeral Home 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638 to Immaculate Conception Church 2745 W., 44th St., Chicago. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-8 P.M. Info 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019
