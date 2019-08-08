|
|
Rose Negrelli, age 99, at rest August 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary Anne Negrelli; loving sister of the late Ann Milano, Mary Skotnik, Josephine Morgan, Angela Jensen, Nick and Joseph Negrelli; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, August 10 at 9:45 A.M. from Ridge Funeral Home 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638 to Immaculate Conception Church 2745 W., 44th St., Chicago. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-8 P.M. Info 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019