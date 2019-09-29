Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
315 E. 22nd St.
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Papas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Papas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Papas Obituary
Rose Papas, 101, passed away September 25th, 2019. A long time resident of Ormond Beach, Florida, Rose was born in Chicago Heights to Peter and Clara Cappelletti. Beloved wife of Fred Papas, who preceded her in death in 2002. Doting mother of Charlotte (Papas) Barbakow and Carol (Papas) Meisinger. Loving sister of Algisa (Cappelletti) Corredetti, Violet (Cappelletti) Rebeck, Vera (Cappelletti) D'Apice and Vera's twin brother, Guido Cappelletti in WWII, Frank Cappelletti, and Nick Cappelletti, who predeceased her in 2000, 2007, 2016, 1945, 1977, and 2004 respectively. Proud grandmother of Jessica Messinger (Jeff Daniel) and very proud great grandmother of Gwendolyn Rose Daniel, age 2 and Alexandria Fox Daniel, age 5 months.

Rose was an accomplished dressmaker/designer and a seamstress in their Suburban Cleaning Service business in Chicago Heights, and well known for designing and sewing the family's bridal party dresses.

She was also employed at Illinois Bell on Vincennes Ave. in Chicago Heights in the Cafeteria for many years. A wonderful cook and baker as many can attest to, she catered many events for friends and family. Her homemade cream puffs were a favorite.

Rose was a member of St. Rocco Church and the Mother Cabrini Society. Most of all she was a very loving mother and wife who always put her family first. Kindness, service, and generosity was what she lived by, and she exemplified the golden rule. She will be missed by everyone who's life she touched.

A visitation will take place at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road) in Chicago Heights.Illinois on Wednesday, October 2nd from 3:00pm to 6:00 pm. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Rocco Church, 315 E. 22nd St., Chicago Heights on Thursday October 3th at 11:00 am. Interment at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
Download Now