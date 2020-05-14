Rose Parisi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Parisi nee Abbinanti, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Vincent Parisi for 58 remarkable years. Cherished mother of Vincent (Antonella) Parisi, Mark (Josette) Parisi, and Helena (John) Griglione, proud grandmother (Nana) of Vincent, Brittany, Augustina, Kheth (Joaralyn), Kenneth, Sherri (Christian), and Starlette; great grandmother of Audrey, Gabriel, Sebastian, and Marco. Dearest daughter of the late Phillip and Lena Abbinanti; caring sister of the late Lily Leahy. Treasured sister-in-law, cousin, and aunt to many , a true friend to countless others. Her most exceptional quality was her kindness and generosity, for she was always giving of her time and of her heart. A private service will take place on May 18, 2020 at Colonial - Wojciechowski Funeral Home in Niles, IL, followed by her Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be planned at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel -Funeral Director. Info: 847-71-0322 or www.colonialfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Interment
Mount Carmel Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved