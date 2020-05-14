Rose Parisi nee Abbinanti, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Vincent Parisi for 58 remarkable years. Cherished mother of Vincent (Antonella) Parisi, Mark (Josette) Parisi, and Helena (John) Griglione, proud grandmother (Nana) of Vincent, Brittany, Augustina, Kheth (Joaralyn), Kenneth, Sherri (Christian), and Starlette; great grandmother of Audrey, Gabriel, Sebastian, and Marco. Dearest daughter of the late Phillip and Lena Abbinanti; caring sister of the late Lily Leahy. Treasured sister-in-law, cousin, and aunt to many , a true friend to countless others. Her most exceptional quality was her kindness and generosity, for she was always giving of her time and of her heart. A private service will take place on May 18, 2020 at Colonial - Wojciechowski Funeral Home in Niles, IL, followed by her Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be planned at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel -Funeral Director. Info: 847-71-0322 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.