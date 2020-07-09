Rose Rita Lambert Sheehan, R.N., 86, July 6, 2020, dearly beloved wife of John J. Sheehan, CFD-retired, devoted mother of John J. Sheehan, Jr., Margaret Mary Sheehan, Daniel T. Sheehan, Robert A. Sheehan, James D. (Joan) Sheehan, Maria Sheehan Cox (Michael) and the late Kenneth J. Sheehan; loving grandmother of David and Katie Sheehan, Ethan, Patrick, and Sean Cox; fond daughter of the late William J. and Eleanor Cesario Lambert, CFD; dear sister of Eleanor (late George) McDonald, William J. (late Gail) Lambert and Joseph W. (Judith) Lambert, CFD-retired; dear aunt, cousin and friend to countless. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, July 10, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS, FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING OF 50 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED WITH MASKS REQUIRED. THE SHEEHAN FAMILY WILL BE MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND ASKS THAT YOU DO LIKEWISE. Please omit flowers. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
,262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
. Please visit ROSE RITA SHEEHAN BOOK OF MEMORIES to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book by visiting www.chapelc.com
or www.facebook.com/centralchapel
. Info., 773-581-9000.