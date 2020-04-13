Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Rose Salkin, nee Becker, age 91. Beloved wife and best friend for 50 years to the late Frederic Maurice Salkin. Cherished mother of Benjamin. Devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna Becker. Dear sister of the late Lottie Becker, late Bessie Meyer and late Abraham Becker. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside funeral is necessary, however a video will be available on Tuesday April 14th at 3 PM live, or anytime thereafter at

www.mitzvahfunerals.com or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH ( 630-648-9824 )
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2020
