Rose Stapleton, age 97, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Rose was born in Unterwart, Austria Sunday, August 21, 1921. Her family moved to Chicago, IL in 1923. Rose married her music teacher, Bill Stapleton, in 1941. She taught piano and organ for forty years. In 2005 she moved to New Mexico to be near her daughter. Rose is survived by her daughter, Pamela Vance; her son-in-law, William Vance; her step-granddaughter and family Karina, Alain, Alexandre and Katherine Gauthier; grandson, Jeffery Vance; and brother, Joseph F. Szabo. She is also survived by many, much loved nieces and nephews, Penny Lemon, Robert and Barbara Barber, Patricia Barber, Jo-Carol Clark, Susan Stables, Peggy Szabo, Joseph C. Szabo, and Clark and Diana Szabo. Surviving friends are Ginger Tankersley and Margaret Morgan. She had many friends in Chicago, especially the Durkin family, Janiece Krajewski, Jean Turner and members of the Morgan Park Baptist Church. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresia Szabo; her husband, William B. Stapleton; her son, William J. Stapleton; her sister, Margaret Barber; and sister-in-law, Shirley Szabo. Burial will be private. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019